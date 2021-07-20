London
All Points East festival
Lou Morris

All Points East festival has officially raised its capacity this year

Return of the ravers: APE will use the NHS Covid pass to allow more people to attend the fest in August

By Marcus Brown
Victoria Park’s All Points East festival will be making a triumphant comeback this August. Previous uncertainties as to whether the event would go ahead have been silenced as CEO of AEG festivals Jim King confirmed the four-dayer’s return. ‘We’re delighted to confirm that All Points East will be going ahead next month,’ he said.

The decision comes after Monday’s ‘Freedom Day’, where the vast majority of Covid restrictions were lifted in the UK. Despite the relaxing of the rules, APE’s organisers will still be taking the safety of ticketholders and staff very seriously. Festival-goers will have to provide a negative lateral flow result or proof of double vaccination to gain entry to the site. ‘We want to provide the very best fan experience and keep our visitors safe,’ said a representative from All Points East.

Not only will the festival be inviting Londoners back to their grassy dancefloor, the increased capacity means more tickets for those who missed out last time. ‘We’re incredibly grateful to all the teams who have worked tirelessly to make it possible,’ said King.

The festival will take place over four days from August 27 to 30 and boasts an impressive roster of artists. You can expect to find soulful songstress Jorja Smith, indie-rock powerhouse Foals, Coventry's torchbearer Pa Salieu and a shedload of other artists we forgot to mention. Get your tickets here.

14 brilliant, real-life club nights to book this summer.

‘Freedom Day’: how the rules are changing.

