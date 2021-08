No cardio will ever compete with the full body workout you get in a boozer, singing and dancing to pure, cheesy, filth. A certain Swede pop group has a back catalogue so huge that The Birds in Leytonstone is throwing a dedicated ABBA night of hits, mixes, and re-edits. What’s more, profits will be donated to Choose Love, a charity that raises funds for refugees. You may not be 17 anymore, but a dancing queen? That’s up to you. From £9.

Expect to hear: ABBA, ABBA, and more ABBA.

Capacity: 250.