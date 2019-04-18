All Points East has just announced a load of free events in Victoria Park this May

If you’re a Londoner with your finger on the pulse, you’ll already know about All Points East. If you don’t, hey, no judging. It’s only east London’s newest, coolest festival double-weekender, returning for its second year with headliners including The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine and The Queens.

But anyway, we’re not here to flog you a ticket. In fact, we don’t need to – it’s just been announced that in the week between the two weekends of music (Mon May 27-Thu May 30), Victoria Park will be the setting of a smörgåsbord of events, totally free to attend.

The initiative, called In The Neighbourhood and curated in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council, will include (but won’t be limited to) a craft beer fair, open-air screenings of films like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Back To The Future’, yoga sessions, creative workshops, live music performances and panel discussions with the likes of Frank Turner.

There’ll also be street food vans and pop-up bars, as well as plenty of family-friendly events for the kids (full disclosure: the ‘JägerHaus’ is not one of them).

Find out more about All Points East here.

Ready for more fun this summer? Check out our London festival guide.