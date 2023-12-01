All Points East has revealed its first headliners for 2024

Two massive days of rap and rock have already been confirmed for next year’s festival season

Feeling that unrelenting chill in the air and not liking it one bit? Time to get dreaming about next year’s summer festival season. And now we’ve had our first glimpse at what one of London’s biggest fests will look like in 2024, as All Points East has revealed its first couple of headliners.

It’s been announced today (December 1) that no other than New York dance-punk legends LCD Soundsystem will top the bill on one of APE’s days in 2024. James Murphy and co. will be supported by equally-legendary US rockers Pixies, as well as beloved, mysterious UK pop icon Jai Paul.

LCD will play Victoria Park on Friday August 23 2024, with the rest of the line-up currently featuring Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress. And that’s just for starters – more names are yet to be announced.

This news follows All Points East announcing its first headliner, which it did the other week. UK hip-hop artist Loyle Carner will be headlining on Saturday August 17, with support from Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, Enny and Navy Blue.

Fancy grabbing a ticket to either LCD Soundsystem or Loyle Carner? Tickets for Carner are on sale now and available here, while LCD will go on sale on December 6 at 10am here.

