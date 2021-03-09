LondonChange city
Photograph: All Points East
All Points East is coming back for 2021

Tickets go on sale tomorrow

Kate Lloyd
It’s been four years since All Points East launched. The Victoria Park festival – the work of the team behind Coachella – usually takes place in May and is known for its hefty line-ups. Kraftwerk 3D, Massive Attack and Tame Impala were on the bill for its 2020 shows before they were sadly cancelled.

Now it’s coming back. It’ll join an ever-increasing number of London festivals aiming to return to the city this summer. Wide Awake, Gala, Mighty Hoopla, Junction 2 and more have already announced they’ll be going ahead. 

This year APE will take place later in the summer, over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Just one day’s worth of line-up has been announced so far – and that’s for Saturday August 28 – but it’s already looking like a strong contender for one of London’s best festivals of 2021.

Festival stalwart Jamie XX is headlining with Kano, then Slowthai, Little Simz, Arlo Parks, Pa Salieu and Marie Davidson will all be playing too.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday March 10) at 10am, so it’s time to make sure you've got the appropriate tabs open ready to go. 

