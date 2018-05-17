All Points East is putting on a FREE day of films, live music and feminist panel talks

You’ll have already heard about All Points East – the new music festival taking over Victoria Park with a stellar lineup, including LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The xx and Nick Cave. But you may not know that in between all the top-notch music the festival will be home to a fantastic programme of screenings, workshops, activities and talks that you won’t have to splash out for: in fact, it’s all free.

Running from Monday May 28 to Thursday May 31, All Points East: In The Neighbourhood will hold free outdoor cinema screenings of some of your fave flicks, including ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Moulin Rouge!’. There’ll be local street food from the likes of Biff’s Jack Shack, Born N Raised, E8 Fish and Holy Cow and many a pop-up bar dishing out pints of Redchurch ale. The international headliners will also take a break, making way for a slew of local live acts. So you can dance your socks off to Hackney Colliery Band, Holy Moly and the Crackers and Deep Throat Choir.

Hackney Arts will be running free drop-in workshops, where you can try your hand at everything from henna design and flower crown-making to paper marbling and woodblock printing. For the active amongst you, there’ll also be free aerial circus workshops, yoga and tennis.



You also won’t want to miss a trip to Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Monday when All Points Equal will be celebrating 100 years of (some) women getting the vote in the UK and 90 years of equal voting rights for women and men. Join Dr Helen Pankhurst in a ‘100 Years On’ panel talk and take part in a suffragette rally with the Museum of London for a taste of what it would have been like to be on the front line fighting for the right to vote.

