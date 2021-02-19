‘Rocks’ and Netflix horror ‘His House‘ are the big winners at the BIFAs

The British Independent Film Awards – the BIFAs – is the big annual celebration of the UK’s indie filmmaking scene. And, despite everything, this year’s winners and nominees attest to a seriously healthy one. As any filmmaker will tell you, it’s a tough business making independent films, but with ‘Rocks’, ‘His House’ and ‘The Father’ as the end product, the results are worth the slog – and then some.



Sure enough, Hackney-set coming-of-age drama ‘Rocks’ was the virtual awards’ big winner, picking up Best British Film, Best Supporting Actress for Kosar Ali and Best Supporting Actor for D'angelou Osei Kissiedu.

Netflix’s immigration horror film ‘His House’ won Best Actress for Wunmi Mosaku and Best Director for Remi Weekes, while ‘The Father’ saw Anthony Hopkins pick up his 973rd gong – this time for Best Actor. Rose Glass won Best Debut Director for her deft, dazzling and seriously freaky ‘Saint Maud’.

Better still, you can stream most of the winning films right now – including a couple for free and two on Netflix.



Take a look at the listings below to find out where:



Best British Independent Film: ‘Rocks’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Best Director: Remi Weekes, ‘His House’

Where you can stream it: Netflix



Best Screenplay: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, ‘The Father’

When you can stream it: Jun 11



Best Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, ‘His House’

Where you can stream it: Netflix



Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’

When you can steam it: Jun 11



Best Supporting Actress: Kosar Ali, ‘Rocks’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Best Supporting Actor: D'angelou Osei Kissiedu, ‘Rocks’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Debut Director: Rose Glass, ‘Saint Maud’

Where you can stream it: BFI Player, Curzon Home Cinema, Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime



Best International Independent Film: ‘Nomadland’

When you can stream it: Apr 9



Breakthrough Producer: Irune Gurtubai, ‘Limbo’

When you can stream it: May 7



Debut Screenwriter: Riz Ahmed, ‘Mogul Mowgli’

Where you can stream it: BFI Player, YouTube, Google Play

Most Promising Newcomer: Kosar Ali, ‘Rocks’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Best Documentary: ‘The Reason I Jump’

When you can stream it: Apr 16



The Raindance Discovery Award: ‘Perfect 10’

Where you can stream it: BBC iPlayer (free)

Best British Short Film: ‘The Long Goodbye’

Where you can stream it: YouTube (free)



Best Casting: Lucy Pardee, ‘Rocks’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Best Cinematography: Ben Fordesman, ‘Saint Maud’

Where you can stream it: BFI Player, Curzon Home Cinema, Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime



Best Costume Design: Charlotte Walter, ‘Misbehaviour’

Where you can stream it: Amazon Prime, NOW TV,



Best Editing: Yorgos Lamprinos, ‘The Father’

When you can stream it: Jun 11

Best Effects: Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin, ‘His House’

Where you can stream it: Netflix

Best Make Up and Hair: Jill Sweeney, ‘Misbehaviour’

Where you can stream it: Amazon Prime, NOW TV,

Best Music: Paul Corley, ‘Mogul Mowgli’

Where you can stream it: BFI Player, YouTube, Google Play



Best Production Design: Jacqueline Abrahams, ‘His House’

Where you can stream it: Netflix



Best Sound: Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara de Oliveira Lima, ‘The Reason I Jump’

When you can stream it: Apr 16

