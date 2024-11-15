All the central London bars and pubs open past 1am (on Fridays and Saturdays)

Yes, everyone is saying that London’s nightlife isn’t what it used to be: it’s impossible to get a drink past 12am in the city centre and we’re all going to bed early, bla bla bla. We say, that’s not totally true, you just need to know where to look.

So, we’ve rounded up all the central London watering holes open past 1am (not midnight, because before 1am is too early for a proper nightcap) in a handy list right here. Read on to find out where they are.

Late bars in Soho / Covent Garden

Freud bar (2am)

Disrepute 3am

Below Stone Nest (2am)

The Old Crown Public House (3am)

Ain’t Nothin But The Blues Bar (2am)

The White Hart Drury Lane (2am)

Bar Italia (4am)

Troy 22 (2.30am)

Cahoots Underground (3am)

The Pink Chihuahua at El Camion (3am)

Experimental Cocktail Club (3am)

Opium (3am)

Balans Soho No. 60 (5am)

Late bars in Islington / King’s Cross

The Lexington (4am)

Old Queen’s Head (2am fri, 3am sat)

Laki Kane (2.30am)

The Kings (2am)

Slim Jim’s Liquor Store (3am)

The Brougham (2am)

The Rocket (2am)

Big Chill (3am)

Late bars in Shoreditch / Farringdon / Barbican

Ninth Ward (3am)

Old Street Records (2am)

Polo Bar (24 hrs)

Gibney’s London (2am)

Old Blue Last (3am)

The Reliance (2am)

Nightjar (3am)

Strongroom Bar (2am)

Blues Kitchen (cover charge past certain time, 2.30am fri, 3am sat)

Late bars in Southwark / Kennington

Dover Castle (2am)

N1 Bar London Bridge (6am)

St Christopher's Inn Pub (2am)

The Elephant and Castle Pub (2am)

Eagle London (4am)

Late bars in Marylebone / Kensington / Chelsea

City of Quebec (3am)

Luum (2.30am)

Burlock Rum Room (3am)

VQ Chelsea (24 hrs)

