All the Londoners that won big at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 was, without a shadow of a doubt, a triumphant Olympic Games for Team GB. British athletes won a total of 65 medals, beating the tally from Tokyo 2020 by one and putting Great Britain seventh in the final rankings.

Athletes from London made up a substantial number of those 65 medals. From Lewisham-born Alex Yee, who triumphed with both gold in the men’s triathlon and bronze in the mixed relay triathlon, to diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who picked up bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform, the capital really made its mark on Paris this summer. A grand total of 21 Londoners picked up medals at Paris 2024.

Prepared to well up in pride for your hometown? Here’s a breakdown of all the medal-winning Londoners from Paris 2024.

Gold 🥇

Tom Dean: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final

Dean won two gold medals in Tokyo 2020, as well as gold in major relay events, at the Worlds, European Championships, Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Dean started swimming at the age of eight, born in London before growing up in Berkshire.

Alex Yee (Lewisham): Men’s triathlon (and bronze in mixed team relay)

Yee, 26, grew up in Lewisham and Paris 2024 was his second Olympics, having won a gold and a silver in Tokyo 2020.

Lola Anderson (Richmond): Women’s quadruple sculls, rowing

Anderson was inspired to take up rowing after watching the London 2012 Olympics. The 26-year-old won gold in the European quadruple sculls and bronze in the Worlds.

Ben Maher (Enfield): Team show jumping

Paris 2024 was Maher’s fifth Olympics, having competed for Team GB since Beijing 2008 and won three golds. Having started riding at the age of eight, he is one of Britain's most successful equestrians.

Silver 🥈

Noah Williams (Hoxton): Diving, men’s synchronised 10m platform (and bronze in men’s 10m platform)

Noah Williams started out in diving at Crystal Palace Diving, going on to be supported by Hackney Youth Sports Fund. He has won multiple medals at World and European championships, winning his first senior international title in 2017.

Ben Proud: Swimming, men’s 50m freestyle

Proud started swimming for his school team in Malaysia, where he grew up, before moving back to England. He went on to win his first gold in 2017, competing regularly since then in European Championships, Worlds, Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Hayter: Cycling, men’s team pursuit

Hayter first tried track cycling at the Herne Hill velodrome when he was 13, joining the VC Londres cycling club. He now competes on Team Ineos with his younger brother Leo Hayter.

Dina Asher Smith (Bromley): Athletics, women’s 4x100m relay

Born and raised in Orpington, Asher-Smith became the first British woman to take gold in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at a major championship back in 2018. A year later, she became Great Britain’s first female sprinter to win a World Championship gold.

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Peckham): Athletics, women’s 4x100m relay

As well as being one of the fastest women in Britain, Lansiquot holds a psychology degree from King’s College London and spent her free time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics writing a play, ‘Armour of Gaza’, which performed to a sell out audience in 2021.

Daryll Neita: Women’s 4x100m relay

Alongside Smith and Lansiquot, Daryll Neita was part of the bronze medal-winning relay team of 2020. She recently set up the Daryll Neita Athletics Community, which aims to inspire and provide opportunities to the next generation of athletes.

Bronze 🥉

Scarlett Mew Jensen (Hackney): Diving, women’s synchronised 3m springboard

Mew Jensen got into diving when she was eight and trained for junior championships at the London 2012 Olympic venue. She competed at her first worlds in 2019 and her first Olympics at Tokyo 2020.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix: Diving, women’s synchronised 10m platform

Spendolini-Sirieix was Team GB’s youngest athlete in Tokyo 2020. At primary school she was scouted by Crystal Palace Diving and quickly won multiple European Titles and Commonwealth Games while studying for her A-Levels.

David Ambler (Shepherd’s Bush): Rowing, men’s four

Ambler took up rowing at 12, taking after his sister. He went on to row while studying in Boston, Oxford Brookes and Oxford University, being inspired by Olympian Bobby Thatcher who coached him in his last years of school.

Freddie Davidson (Barnes): Rowing, men’s four

Like Ambler, Davidson was coached by Bobby Thatcher, and went on to row at Cambridge and Oxford Brookes. Now 26, he has previously won the Boat Race for Cambridge.

Henry Fieldman: Rowing, women’s eights

Fieldman has made history as the first Olympic medalist in both men’s and women’s events, being the coxswain.

Samuel Reardon (Beckenham): Athletics, 4x400m mixed relay

Reardon is a member of the Blackheath and Bromley athletics club. He won the 4x400m European U20 Championships in 2021 and in 2023 won the 400m 2023 British Indoor Athletics Championships.

Laviai Nielsen (Leytonstone): Athletics, 4x400m mixed relay (and bronze in women’s 4x400 relay)

Enfield and Haringey AC’s Nielsen has won multiple championships in the 400m relay and specialises in the individual 400m, though narrowly missed out on the individual 400m final in Paris this year.

Alex Haydock-Wilson (Lewisham): Athletics, 4x400m mixed relay (and bronze in men’s 4x400 relay)

Haydock-Wilson previously won gold in the 4x400m in the 2022 European Championship.

Amber Anning: Athletics, 4x400m mixed relay (and bronze in women’s 4x400 relay)

Anning was born in London before moving to Hove and competing for Brighton and Hove AC from nine.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake: Athletics, men’s 4x100 relay

Mitchell-Blake was born in London and later moved to Jamaica with his family when he was 13. He was part of the relay team that won silver in 2020, only to have it stripped away thanks to an anti-doping rule violation against their teammate.

Victoria Ohuruogu: Athletics, women’s 4x400 relay



Younger sister to fellow Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogo, Victoria has earned world bronze and European silver as part of 4x400m squads as well as individual Commonwealth silver in Birmingham.

