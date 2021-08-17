London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
School children protesting against air pollution
Photograph: Maddie Red / Shutterstock.com

Almost every London school is in an area with severe pollution

Three million children in England are studying in areas in violation of air pollution guidelines

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

It’s no secret that London suffers from worrying levels of air pollution. New analysis by City Hall is just another reminder of that fact – revealing that almost every London school is in an area where air pollution is higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. 

The analysis is based on the government's pre-pandemic pollution data from 2019 and WHO limits for particulate matter – one of the two main air pollutants impacting human health (also known as PM2.5).

It found that 3.1m children in England are attending schools in areas exceeding the WHO guidelines for PM2.5: that's a whopping 98% of all London schools, compared to 24% of schools outside of the capital. In other words, children in London are four times more likely to go to school in areas with pollution levels that exceed WHO guidelines, compared to children in the rest of the country. That's some pretty nasty stuff – poor air quality can stunt the growth of children’s lungs and also worsen asthma, heart and lung disease.

The figures come as London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) is planned to expand to create a single larger area up to the North Circular Road (A406) and South Circular Road (A205), from 25 October. That means that even more polluting vehicles failing to meet the emissions standards will have to pay a charge to travel. As the fight for cleaner air in the capital continues, here's hoping the new measures have some positive effects sooner rather than later. 

Here are 15 new things to do with the kids in London over the summer holidays

Sadiq Khan tells Time Out : ‘The climate catastrophe is being brought home to us’

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.