Amy Adams makes her West End debut in ‘The Glass Menagerie’

Six-times Oscar nominee Amy Adams finally pulls her finger out (just joking, Amy, you have a formidable work ethic) as she makes her West End debut next spring in a new revival of Tennessee Williams’s peerless early masterpiece ‘The Glass Menagerie’.

Lured over to our shores by top Brit director Jeremy Herrin and his new company Second Half Productions, she’ll be starring for 14 weeks only as Amanda Wingfield, a faded Southern matriarch whose suffocating love for her children Tom and Laura has a deep and damaging impact on their lives.

Photo by Second Half Productions The Glass Menagerie, Amy Adams, 2022

The semi-autobiographical 1944 drama was Williams’s first hit, and is famous as a ‘memory play’ – that is to say, much of the action exists in the memory of Tom. Normally a single actor plays the role, but here it’s split, with heavyweight Brit actor Paul Hilton taking on the role of an older Tom, looking back at these events, while Tom Glynn-Carney will play a younger version of him. The role of Laura will go to newcomer Lizzie Annis, who has cerebral palsy.

Adams, of course, needs no introduction: she’s starred in numerous films, many wildly acclaimed, with Academy Award nods for ‘Junebug’, ‘Doubt’, ‘The Fighter’, ‘The Master’, ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Vice’. If anything she’s probably under-nominated – where’s her nod for the sublime ‘Arrival’? – and famously she hasn’t actually won one. But come over here and maybe we’ll give you an Olivier, Amy.

'The Glass Menagerie' is at the Duke of York's Theatre. May 23-Aug 28.

