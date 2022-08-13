London
cheap tickets

Cheap and last minute theatre tickets in London and the West End

Here’s how to get cheap theatre tickets, last minute theatre tickets and day-seats for plays and musicals in London and the West End

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
The West End has a reputation for being expensive, and the best shows can look like they’re sold out. But have no fear: there are cheap theatre tickets to almost every show in London, that can be purchased at the last minute… if you know how to get them.

Here are our tips on where to find them, how to get cheap London theatre tickets, and the best ways to get last minute tickets to sold out London theatre shows.

If you’re planning a visit to London and want to combine a show with a hotel stay, check out the best hotels in the West End.

Cheap theatre ticket tips

Great theatre deals
TodayTix

Great theatre deals

We’ll let you into a little secret – even the best West End shows don’t always sell out. And this is why you can pick up discount tickets, special offers and cracking little deals more or less across the board. Want to see some of them? Head this way! Time to bag yourself a West End bargain.

West End day-seats and lotteries

West End day-seats and lotteries

  • Theatre

You can almost always find cheap and last minute tickets for West End shows if you know where to look.

Most West End shows offer day seats: good, cheap tickets released around 10am for that evening's performance, available in person from the box office only (for popular shows, you'll need to queue).

Some West End shows operate web lotteries instead; the principle is ususally the same as a day-seat, but you enter via an app and ‘winners’ are picked randomly.

 

Previews
Photograph: Courtesy Manuel Harlan

Previews

Remember that virtually every show will have previews prior to opening night, when the ticket prices are usually substantially cheaper. Bear in mind that this is because the production technically isn't finished yet, but often the preview period is relatively precautionary.

Time Out Offers
© Matt Crockett

Time Out Offers

There are almost always discounts and offers for West End shows that aren't sold out Have a look at our current offers here

Tkts

Tkts

Also try the reliable non-profit Leicester Square ticket booth, aka Tkts. Located in Leicester Square's Clocktower Building since 1980, with a second outlet at Brent Cross, it's run by the Society of London Theatre and is several cuts above other, unofficial touts in the vicinity.

Other major theatres

Other major theatres

  • Theatre

Step out of the West End and you'll find lots of opportunities for discounted theatre tickets, from the National Theatre to the Royal Court

Off-West End theatre

Off-West End theatre

  • Theatre

Some of London's most innovative theatre can be found at off-West End venues, with cheaper tickets available too

