Here’s how to get cheap theatre tickets, last minute theatre tickets and day-seats for plays and musicals in London and the West End

The West End has a reputation for being expensive, and the best shows can look like they’re sold out. But have no fear: there are cheap theatre tickets to almost every show in London, that can be purchased at the last minute… if you know how to get them.

Here are our tips on where to find them, how to get cheap London theatre tickets, and the best ways to get last minute tickets to sold out London theatre shows.

If you’re planning a visit to London and want to combine a show with a hotel stay, check out the best hotels in the West End.