Amy Winehouse will be honoured on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame today

If you’re in north London and looking for something creative to do with your lunch hour today, head over to Camden and check out the Music Walk of Fame – billed as the UK’s answer to Hollywood Boulevard, but with solely musicians honoured and with ‘stones’ instead of stars set in the pavement.

Once completed, the ‘Walk’ – which first opened in 2019 – will feature 400 stones leading from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent. First to be commemorated was British rock band The Who, followed by Madness, the late-’70s ska band who also hail from Camden. Both received plaques yesterday in a ceremony hosted by Dizzee Rascal.

And later today (March 4), a local legend will be honoured as another stone is set: singer Amy Winehouse will be the third act to be named on the Walk of Fame.

The late artist had a deep love for her stomping ground of Camden, where she could often be found hanging out at the Hawley Arms pub along with Noel Fielding, and she’ll now be immortalised in the area.

Despite only releasing two albums before her death, and one post-humously, Amy is considered a music icon, and during her short but successful career won multiple Grammy awards.

This isn't the first time the artist has been celebrated in her old neighbourhood; in 2014, a statue in her image, complete with a coiffed beehive and winged eyeliner, was unveiled in Stables Market.

Amy's stone will be unveiled by Camden Town Station between midday and 1pm on Wednesday March 4.

