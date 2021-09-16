Ten years after the singer's death, the soulful, contralto voice of Amy Winehouse still resonates. The Design Museum will be honouring the icon with its Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition, documenting her songwriting process, personal life and style. The exhibition will also display her personal items including teenage notebooks, photographs, and handwritten lyrics, not only this fans will get a look into her personal style with the singers outfits and fashion accessories being displayed. Metropolis Studios, where part of her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ was recorded has also been recreated giving fans an immersive insight into the life of Amy Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse's family will be working personally with the exhibition curators to ensure it is as factual as possible. ‘Often the portrayal of Amy is focused on the negative aspects of her life, while this exhibition will take visitors through all that she achieved and highlight the incredible mark that she left on the lives of her fans all around the world,’ says close friend Naomi Parry.

Amy: Beyond the Stage will open at the Design Museum on November 26th. Book here.

224-238 Kensington High St, London W8 6AG

