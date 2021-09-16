London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Amy winehouse
Photograph: Studio Moross

Amy Winehouse's Legacy will be celebrated at the Design Museum

Honouring 10 years since her untimely death

Written by
Marcus Brown
Advertising

Ten years after the singer's death, the soulful, contralto voice of Amy Winehouse still resonates. The Design Museum will be honouring the icon with its Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition, documenting her songwriting process, personal life and style. The exhibition will also display her personal items including teenage notebooks, photographs, and handwritten lyrics, not only this fans will get a look into her personal style with the singers outfits and fashion accessories being displayed. Metropolis Studios, where part of her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ was recorded has also been recreated giving fans an immersive insight into the life of Amy Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse's family will be working personally with the exhibition curators to ensure it is as factual as possible. ‘Often the portrayal of Amy is focused on the negative aspects of her life, while this exhibition will take visitors through all that she achieved and highlight the incredible mark that she left on the lives of her fans all around the world,’ says close friend Naomi Parry.

Amy: Beyond the Stage will open at the Design Museum on November 26th. Book here.

224-238 Kensington High St, London W8 6AG

Things to do in London this weekend

Amy Winehouse's London: nine places connected to the star

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.