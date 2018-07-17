An actual vineyard is cropping up in London’s busiest train stations

Keen-eyed King’s Cross commuters (or the lushes among you) will have spied a bloomin’ great vineyard on the concourse of a crowded station today. It’s courtesy of Brancott Estate vineyard, a New Zealand winery who are celebrating their sauvignon blanc in style this summer by touring their vines around some of the capital’s most packed train stations. Not only that, but they’re giving out 100ml samples of their fruity Marlborough white wine, too. That’s one way to cool down your commute.

Follow the vinous journey around town, as the cluster of seven-foot-tall vines get transported to commuter hot spots – next up is Waterloo on Thursday July 19, followed by London Bridge station on Saturday July 21, and finishing up at Paddington on Friday August 24.

Find more great spots for a (slightly larger) glass of sauvignon blanc in our list of London’s best wine bars.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.