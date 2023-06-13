London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Roman tomb discovered near London Bridge
Photograph: courtesy of MOLA The upper mosaic of a newly discovered Roman tomb

An amazing Roman tomb has been discovered near London Bridge

Archeologists have unearthed an eerie memento of ancient Londinium

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Who’d be a property developer in London, eh? One minute you’re fomenting plans for shiny towerblocks, the next, you’re digging up ancient remains and wondering whether a toga-wearing ghost or three will put off prospective buyers.

The latest treasure to be unearthed by this city’s ravening JCBs is a remarkably intact Roman tomb at Liberty of Southwark, a redevelopment of an underused site near London Bridge. The Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) has said that this Roman mausoleum is ‘incredibly rare... with an astonishing level of preservation’ that makes it the most intact example of its kind in the UK. 

It comes hot on the heels of another big discovery on the same site: in February last year, archaeologists excavated the biggest mosaics found in London for more than 50 years. 

The tomb itself was a two storey building likely to have been used by a wealthy Roman family. It doesnt now contain any coffins or burial remains, with MOLA suggesting that these were likely removed in medieval times. But the area around it is full of traces of its ancient inhabitants, containing more than 80 burial sites and artefacts including pottery, jewellery, coins, and glass beads.

The Liberty of Southwark development is set to ultimately provide 36 new homes, offices and retail space. It’ll also include the conservation of famous site Crossbones Graveyard, an old pauper's graveyard where up to 15,000 people are thought to have been buried. Southwark Council has said that these latest archaeological treasures will be preserved and made accessible to curious locals.

These Roman remains add to the story of a patch of land that’s already seen its fair share of history. It was home to unruly medieval meeting place Southwark Fair, strolling players in Shakespeare’s day, and housed the debtors’ prison where Charles Dickens was locked up.

For centuries, Southwark was a lawless place where respectable citizens feared to venture. Now, it’s a classy neighbourhood where well-heeled carb fans queue for hours for Padella pasta. But this latest blast from the past shows that this history-soaked neighbourhood won’t be spruced up without a fight.

History fans, you’ll be able to explore Big Ben from next month.

See more Roman ruins for free at London Mithraeum

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.