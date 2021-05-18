An augmented-reality go-kart track is coming to London

We’re not saying it’s like M*rio K*rt, but we’re not not saying it, either

Let’s face it: there hasn’t been much to get excited about over the last year, so brace yourselves for this – a go-kart track with augmented reality is opening in London and, quite frankly, it sounds wild.

It’s called Chaos Karts and comes from the brains behind the hugely popular ‘Crystal Maze’. But what exactly is an augmented reality go-kart track?

Well, the premise is this: you sit in a real kart and drive around a track that’s projected on to the ground. Like in a video game, your real kart will interact with the virtual track and you can use ‘power-ups’ and ‘weapons’ to battle it out with your fellow racers – and they can send ‘challenges’ your way too.

If you’re thinking: dodging obstacles on an augmented reality race track sounds like a pretty great way to crash into a wall, don’t panic. There are no physical obstacles on the track and the karts are equipped with ‘anti-collision technology’ meaning you don’t even need a helmet or any special gear to have a whizz around.

Chaos Karts is coming to Fleet Street Hill in Shoreditch and opens to the public on August 14. Tickets go live today (May 18), so you’ve got a few months to remind yourself how to socialise before you hit the starting line.

And if you’re still confused about the premise, we’ll just say this: We’re not saying it’s like M*rio K*rt, but we’re not not saying it, either. See you on the track!

