The city’s cinemas are back in action today. The city’s outdoor cinemas are also fully operational. But what if you’re torn between the two options? Backyard Cinema has just launched what it’s billing as the ‘UK’s biggest ever indoor beach’ at Wandsworth’s Capital Studios. It’s indoor cinema, only with major outdoor summer vibes.



If you’ve missed immersive cinema, Backyard has two options for you: ‘Miami Beach’ and ‘LA Nights’. The former is all art deco, glam decor and palm trees; the latter is similar, only with more sand. 56 tonnes of the stuff, to be exact. This is not an excuse to turn up in Speedos.



It’s the ultimate in summer holiday cinema, with all your usual outdoor cinema favourites on the programme (‘Grease’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’).



There’s a few new and nearly new releases on the slate too, including ‘In the Heights’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and ‘Minari’. Look out too for Pride month screenings of LGBTQ+ classics, including ‘Moonlight’, ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Paris is Burning’.

Expect eats from Honest Burgers and the newly-launched Backyard Pizza, plus margaritas (for grown-ups) and Slush Puppies (for kids and grown-ups who like blue drinks).

Completing its summer line-up, Backyard Cinema is also returning to Islington’s Union Chapel for its annual showing of ‘Romeo + Juliet’ – complete with live music and all the church-cum-music-venue’s twinkly charm.



Head to the official Backyard website for all the programme and booking info.

Into outdoor cinema? Check out the 40 most beautiful starlit screens in the world.



Here’s where to watch outdoor cinema in London this summer.