Bottles N Jars wine shop
Photograph: Bottles N Jars

An awesome wine shop has opened in a London car showroom

The bottles are said to be as classic as the cars

By
Laura Richards
Looking for a wine with a bit of horsepower? You might want to start at London’s newest indie wine boutique, Bottles N Jars, which has opened up in a classic car showroom in East Finchley, of all places. Hexagon Classics – along the Great North Road and just up from Highgate – has given up some of its glitzy showroom space to the new deli and fine wine concept, which is hoping to fuel north London locals. 

And we reckon it’ll do a damn good job of it too, since Bottles N Jars is the brainchild of wine expert Bert Blaize, sommelier and co-author of ‘Which Wine When’. He’ll be selecting great drops from established vineyards as well as emerging winemakers, with wines coming from all around the world but with a focus on European producers. And Blaize will hopefully be on standby to recommend what wine to buy for your evening meal – the dream! (We asked him to help with that during lockdown and the results were incredible.) 

Bottles N Jars will also be stocking posh cupboard items and everyday deli staples – plus fresh bread delivered daily by a local bakery and coffees to takeaway from roasters Notes. And then there’s the cheese: excitingly that's being provided by Holly Chaves of Wine & Rind fame. 

It’s already open daily, so drop by and show your support to an exciting new local that knows more than a bit about good vintage. 

Bottles N Jars is at 82-92 Great North Road, N2 0NL. Find out more here.   

