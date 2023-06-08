London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ghost orchid in flower
Photograph: Shutterstock / Francisco Blanco

An endangered orchid has bloomed for the first time in London

It’s got a spooky name

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

A rare and endangered orchid has flowered in the UK for the first time. Dendrophylax lindenii, known as the Florida Ghost Orchid in the US and Cuba, has blossomed at Kew Gardens. 

The bud was flown to the UK from Chicago three weeks ago to be shown at Chelsea Flower Show. The rare beauty, a spindly white and green flower, gets its name from its ghostly appearance: the roots of the orchid are so well hidden that the flower often appears as if floating in mid-air. 

Liking a humid climate, these flowers can mostly be found in Florida and Cuba. According to experts, there are only about 1,500 ghost orchid plants left in south Florida and 500 in Cuba. The plant in question was first germinated at the University of Florida in 2014, before it was donated to Chicago Botanic Garden.

The flower was donated to Kew after being displayed in the flower show. If you want to see the rare plant, it's on display in a terrarium in the Princess of Wales Conservatory. But you might want to be quick as they only flower for roughly one and a half to two weeks. 

Prof Mike Fay, senior research leader at Kew, called the UK flowering a ‘positive conservation story’.

He said: ‘This is a wonderful example of a successful collaborative conservation project, with several universities and botanic gardens in the USA working together for the greater good, highlighting the importance of orchid conservation around the world.’

London is opening loads of secret gardens to the public this summer.

More wildflower meadows have been planted across London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on green cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.