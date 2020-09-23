The movies and music of the late, great Ennio Morricone are the subject of a new retrospective starting in October. The 17-film season will run at BFI Southbank from October 19 to November 30 taking in many of the classics and a few of the maestro’s deeper cuts.



For many movie fans, Morricone is the sound of cinema: whether via the harmonica refrain in ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’, ‘The Mission’s oboe or the iconic ‘wa-wa-waaaah’ of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’s main theme, his scores have been iconic.



All three of those films are on the programme, along with straight-up masterpieces like John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’, ‘Days of Heaven’ and ‘Cinema Paradiso’.

Look out for some lesser-known films, too, like Don Siegel’s ‘Two Mules for Sister Sara’, as well as Morricone’s late-career collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, ‘The Hateful Eight’.

Not every one of his scores is featured – he wrote more than 450, you’re asking a lot there – but this looks like a beautifully curated array of his finest work. Head to the BFI Southbank site for all the info and to book tickets to these socially distanced screenings. You know the drill.



Before the Morricone season kicks off, BFI Southbank will be one of the London venues playing host to the BFI London Film Festival.



BFI Southbank’s Morricone season runs from Oct 19-November 30. Tickets are on sale now via the official site.



A new visitor attraction is coming to James Bond’s British home.



A statue of Harry Potter is being added to Leicester Square.



Share the story