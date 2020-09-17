The boy wizard will join other figures as part of ‘Scenes in the Square’

Galloping gargoyles! An official statue of the world’s most famous wizard, Harry Potter, is being added to Leicester Square later in September. The monument will depict a scene from ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and will form a part of Leicester Square’s existing ‘Scenes in the Square’ trail – joining the likes of Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins and Mr Bean in the heart of London.

The statue will depict Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard in the scene where he first takes flight for quidditch. He’s being sculpted in bronze, just like his Leicester Square co-star statues. From the end of September, the work will occupy the north terrace of the very same square where the movie premiered back in 2001. Harry Potter content will be added to the Square’s pre-exiting audio tour to coincide with the statue’s unveiling.

Harry’s big reveal will coincide with the start of Inside Out Festival, which is bringing cultural activities to the area’s streets from October 1. Harry will then be poised on his Nimbus 2000 until July 2023, giving fans near and far ample opportunity to get on their brooms and get into town.

