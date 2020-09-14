An entire barge of cheese is dropping anchor in Paddington

It’s been six long months since The Cheese Bar (as well as The Cheese Truck and Pick & Cheese) founder Mathew Carver announced the opening of his floating cheese restaurant.

‘How dairy take so long?’ you might ask. Well, he’s had a few hurdles to overcome, let’s say, but after a period of self-isolation in Somerset (for the barge and presumably Mathew, too), they’re both back in London and ready to get out on the water.

She’s been beautifully crafted by master boat-builders and Adam Richards Architects, with inspiration taken from Little Venice Biennale beauty Electa Bookshop. A stunning copper veil acts as the awesome awning and an open-top dining area makes for socially distanced dining with canalside views.

As for the menu, it has been carefully selected, championing British cheese and our island’s small-batch producers. Highlights include Windrush goats’ curd with lamb scrumpets and pickled walnuts; Cropwell Bishop stilton ‘Devils on Horseback’ – medjool dates stuffed with stilton and wrapped in bacon; and Maida Vale, a washed-rind cheese from Village Maid, served on treacle soda bread with smoked mackerel and green sauce.

Think you’re fair enough to share? Then you’ll be treated to the barge’s finest baked-to-order Aligot, made with Mrs Kirkham’s lancashire, and a half-kilo Baron Bigod.

And if all that doesn’t sound like enough to give you cheesemares for a month, you can order fried Quicke’s cheddar curds, curried and tossed in chilli honey as a snack to start.

Now that’s what you call a floating homage to fromage!

The Cheese Barge is open for business this autumn at Paddington Central. For more info and reservations visit the website.

