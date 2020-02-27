A double-decker cheese barge docks in Paddington next month

This news should float your boat: a double-decker cheese barge is scheduled to open in Paddington Basin this spring after its whirlwind crowdfunding campaign served up £130,000 in just six days.

Matthew Carver – a World Cheese Awards judge, Cheese Bar founder and doyen of dairy – had already made a name for himself in the capital with Pick & Cheese, a Seven Dials restaurant where dishes are rolled out to diners on a 40-metre conveyor belt.

Photograph: The Cheese Barge

Now he's launching – literally – a floating restaurant for cheese-loaded British dishes that highlight the UK's best ‘small producer’ cheeses. And it’s not just brie on the quay. Cropwell Bishop, Baron Bigod, Quicke’s: cheese nerds will already recognise the names on the menu.

We’re still recovering from the cheese-themed hotel that popped up this month, but I’m sure we can manage one more mouthful...

The Cheese Barge opens in Paddington in April

