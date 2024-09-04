An extravagant exhibition about Marie Antoinette is coming to the V&A next year

Fashion lovers are going to lose their heads over the V&A’s big autumn 2025 exhibition, focusing as it does on the sartorial tastes of one of history’s most notable bonce droppers. 'Marie Antoinette Style' will look at Marie Antoinette, the French queen who was put to the guillotine in 1793 during the French Revolution, and her enduring impact on fashion, design and culture, as well as ‘the origins and countless revivals of the style shaped by the most fashionable queen in history’.

It’s just one of many big blockbusters that the V&A has announced for next year. The other shows coming include a look at the glamorous, glitzy history of French luxury brand Cartier (Apr 12-Nov 16 2025) and ‘Design and Disability’ (Jun 7 2025-Feb 15 2026) a celebration of the impact of people with disabilities on the course of fashion and design in what the museum is describing as ‘both a celebration and a call to action. The exhibition will show where and how disabled, Deaf, and neurodiverse people and communities have always been important and radical contributors to design history and contemporary culture.’

Over at Young V&A in Bethnal Green meanwhile, ‘Making Egypt’ (Feb 15-Nov 2 2025) will give young historians the opportunity to uncover all sorts ancient gods, myths and legends from the land of the pharaohs.

'Marie Antoinette Style' will be at the V&A from Sep 20 2025. More details here.

