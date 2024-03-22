An iconic 1950s diner is up for sale in London

It was shipped over from the USA in the '90s

Have you ever had a pipe dream of owning your own diner? Perhaps you daydream about having wry inside jokes with all the regulars, and becoming known for frying the world's crispiest bacon. Well, this could be your lucky day. An iconic diner from the 1950s has hit the market in London. It could be yours for just £50,000.

This place is the real deal. Fat Boy's Diner at Trinity Buoy Wharf was built in Massachusetts, USA circa 1956. It made its way to Spitalfields Market in the late 1990s before ending up at the east London wharf in 2003. It's now looking for a plucky restauranteur to take it over.

Inside Fat Boy's Diner, which sports all-American red and cream interiors, is space for 28 covers, including bar seating and booths. The space is quite small, measuring up at 12.6 m long and 3.1 m wide.

Photograph: Trinity Buoy Wharf

According to the sale listing the cooking equipment includes fridges and freezers, with all equipment to be agreed with the final buyer. The wiring and lights were upgraded in 2018 and the extraction system was upgraded in 2016, plus in 2022 a fire suppression unit was added.

Fancy taking over Fat Boy's Diner? You can find all the information about the sale online here.

