London's best greasy spoon cafés

August 2019: No new greasy spoons have opened recently (none that we’re aware of, anyway) but we’ve scoped out all our favourites and we’re pleased to report that they’re all doing very nicely indeed.

Ah, the greasy spoon. These traditional cafés are where formica tables, full English breakfasts and milky, milky tea rule supreme. These mostly family-run joints offer a welcome warmer than the toast and well faded 'celebrity' photos on the walls, and we love them for it. But, alas, they're a dying breed in London these days, so we've decided to celebrate the finest caffs in the capital. Long live the greasy spoon!