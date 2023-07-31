London
Morley's x Heinz
Photograph: Caitlin Isola

An iconic London chicken shop is getting its own Heinz sauce

Caviar-topped fried chicken, anyone?

Leonie Cooper
Leonie Cooper
Morley’s, south London’s titans of fried chicken, have teamed up with ketchup kings Heinz for an artery-challenging pop-up to celebrate the launch of Morley’s X Heinz Fried Chicken Sauce – which will be the chicken shop brand’s very own sauce. 

The pop-up is at at The Standard in King’s Cross and the sauce itself is extremely limited edition. It’ll only be available for the length of the pop-up, which runs from August 7 until September 3.

You'll find the special menu available at The Double Standard on the ground floor of the hotel, which will also be hosting some rather decent sounds, with Friday and Saturday night programming from the likes of Vanessa Maria (Foundation FM) and Shy One (NTS Radio). 

Morleys x Heinz
Caitlin Isola

But what of the menu? Well, you can go for a classic combo meal, hot wings or popcorn chicken but the more adventurous might want to get stuck into a chicken drumstick with caviar and the extremely-hungry might want to demolish a tower of 20 wings. Cheeseburgers, chicken fillet burgers and waffles are also available, as well as, of course, the Morley’s X Heinz Fried Chicken Sauce. Save space for caramelised apple donuts and ice cream sundaes dusted with Heinz Ketchup sherbet.

There are also cocktails like a frozen mango margarita, a boozy Coke float or grape soda with vodka, cinnamon and lime. And keep your eyes open for swag. Arcade machines will be packed with promo merch, including some strangely enchanting gold-plated Morley’s necklaces. Book your tables using this link

10 Argyle Street, WC1H 8EG 

