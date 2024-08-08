An official Ted Lasso merchandise shop has opened in Richmond

Fans of Ted Lasso, your day is about to get a lot better. An official merchandise shop for the hit TV series has opened its doors in southwest London – specifically in Richmond, the heart of the Lasso universe.

On Paved Court, just walking distance from The Prince Head’s pub, (or as Ted Lasso die-hards would know it, the Crown & Anchor) fans of the show can get their hands on official jerseys, scarves and hats embellished with the iconic AFC Richmond logo.

The shop, which spans over 500 square feet across two floors and is the UK’s first shopping destination for official Ted Lasso merchandise, opened last week and has already gotten rave reviews from visitors/fans describing the store as a ‘must see’, with ‘great quality’ products.

there’s a ted lasso store in richmond and we went insane @pavelschekovv pic.twitter.com/1qlwMeEoy0 — jake (@koteluvr) June 23, 2024

The Apple TV+ series, which features an impressive pool of British talent including Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple, concluded its third season in March last year. Rumblings of a fourth season have been in the air, with fans hopeful that Jason Sudeikis’ coach Ted will grace the small screen again. Over three seasons, the show has picked up 11 Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Photograph: JNHP Retail Limited and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

The Official TED LASSO Store Richmond, 4 Paved Court, TW9 1LX

In Richmond and need a bite to eat? Check out our top picks of restaurants in Richmond.

Plus: Climate change could kill off half the trees in Kew Gardens.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.