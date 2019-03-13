The best restaurants in Richmond

March 2019: We’ve added a clutch of very different neighbourhood eateries, with top billing going to the Richmond branch of Kew fave Antipodea – a cracking spot offering breakfast, brunch and dinner with an Aussie twist. Three well-liked Italians also deserve a mention: off-piste Al Boccon di’Vino, family favourite Bacco and the aptly named Pizzeria Rustica. Finally, we’ll do a special salut to Richmond’s favourite bistro, La Buvette.

Richmond: go for the green space, stay for the gastronomy. There are more than a few terrific restaurants in TW9, from charming neighbourhood bistros to easy-breezy brunch spots and polished garden cafés with lovely outdoor dining areas. Here's our pick of Richmond’s best.