An old train station in east London is being turned into flats

For better or worse, buzzing metropolitan cities like London are always changing. Old becomes new, new becomes old; from Battersea Power Station and Peckham’s Bussey Building to the Camden Highline, London truly has a knack for repurposing old buildings and giving them an exciting new lease of life.

The latest addition to the rejuvenation club? Well, that’d be the old North Woolwich railway station. The 177-year-old station in east London and its goods yard are getting a glitzy makeover, with developers set to transform the site into a brand-new housing development.

Since opening in 1847, North Woolwich station has gone through multiple reincarnations. After years as an on-and-off working station, the building opened as a railway museum in 1979. It was killed off as a station permanently in 2006, with the arrival of the DLR in the area.

The new luxe development will apparently provide 348 new homes (147 of which will be affordable) in five blocks of flats, as well as two private gardens and a public pocket park. And don’t worry trainspotters, not everything will be bulldozed away. The grand old station building and the tracks will still be there, and the developers have said that they would use a plum colour for the new flats to reference the North Eastern Railway carriages.

