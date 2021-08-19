London
The Nag’s Head Only Fools & Horses
An ‘Only Fools & Horses‘ pub is opening in Farringdon

Celebrate the TV show’s 40th anniversary with a trip to The Nag’s Head

Rhian Daly
Pubs are an integral part of any classic British TV show, from ‘Eastenders’ to ‘Coronation Street’. It’s rare that us non-actors ever get to step foot inside them, but fans of ‘Only Fools & Horses’ will soon be able to make like Rodney and Del Boy and make a pilgrimage to The Nag’s Head. 

Channel Gold is celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary next month by recreating the Trotters’ iconic boozer and you can visit it. The pub will open its doors in Farringdon on September 3 and 4 only, between 12pm-9pm, when you’ll be able to take part in a quiz with special prizes or just pretend you’re in the much-loved sitcom. 

As well as some quintessential ‘80s drinks and snacks like scampi fries and cheeselets, the recreated Nag’s Head will also have some very retro prices. A pint will only cost you 83p – an absolute bargain by anywhere’s standards in 2021 and guaranteed to have you falling through the bar. 

You’ll need to book tickets to visit the pub, where you’ll be given a 45-minute slot at a table for four. There’s no entry fee though, which is incredibly cushty. Find more information and book your tickets here.

Farringdon, WC1N 2PB

