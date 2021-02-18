Dogs are superior beings sent to Earth by aliens to teach humans how to be selfless, loyal and kind. This isn't speculation, it's fact. If you're the sort who requires 'evidence' before they'll believe something, why not make space in your (entirely empty) diary for the All About Dogs Show, happening at Blenheim Palace this July?

Even if you don't plan on going, it's a nice thing to just think about while you're sat at home in February. Happy dogs, roaming around a UNESCO Heritage Site in the mid-summer sunshine. There will be arena displays, have-a-go activities, breed clubs and various competitions where visiting canines can win rosettes. And, of course, there will be plenty of dog trainers on hand to consult, so maybe you'll finally get to the bottom of why your mum's cockapoodle is such a vicious shit.

The All About Dogs Show is also an absolute merch-fest, what with all the products and dog-brands on sale. You can expect around 150 exhibitors selling everything from leads and pet food to health supplements and grooming products. And yes, special dog portrait photography will be available. Check out this clip of 2019's event. Looks smashing!

Bonus content: my dog Kronus who is very much a guru/mentor figure in my life.

Paws at the Palace runs from Saturday July 3 to Sunday July 4. Dates are subject to change according to government guidelines. The event will fully adhere to any Covid-safe social distancing precautions in operation at the time of the event. Buy tickets and find out more here.

