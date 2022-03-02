An unseen photo of Princess Diana is going on show at Kensington Palace

Royals fans, rejoice. A stunning photograph of the late Princess Diana, which has been hidden away in a personal archive for decades, is set to go on show to the public for the first time.

Dripping in elegance, the black-and-white profile portrait was taken by the celebrated photographer David Bailey as part of a 1988 sitting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery. After being stored in Bailey’s personal archives for years, it will be unveiled this Friday (March 4) at Kensington Palace as part of a new exhibition, ‘Life Through a Royal Lens’. And we have to admit: it really is a cracker.

Photograph: © David Bailey.

The exhibition will display a series of iconic and never-before-seen royal photographs from the reign of Queen Victoria up to the present, intimately exploring the lives of the royal family, both on and off duty. As well as work by renowned photographers such as Cecil Beaton, Lord Snowdon, Rankin and Annie Leibovitz, images taken by members of the family themselves will be shown, including some snaps by the Duchess of Cambridge, who has shared personal photos of her children.

‘Life Through a Royal Lens’ is at Kensington Palace from Mar 4-Oct 30. Entry is included in palace admission.

