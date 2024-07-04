Andrea Bocelli at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

BST has held some superstar names over the years, with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Adele all having headlined the Great Oak Stage since the festival started in 2013. However, 2024 marks the first year that a classical artist is taking the reins, and it’s no less than Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Celebrating 30 years of his musical career, Bocelli will be the Friday headliner for this weekend’s stint in Hyde Park. He’ll be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as British singer-songwriter Seal, Italian singer Zucchero and Oscar and Grammy-winning score composer Hans Zimmer as special guests.

For classical music lovers, this isn’t one to miss. Here is everything you need to know about timings, tickets and setlist ahead of Bocelli’s headlining performance at BST.

When is Andrea Bocelli playing BST Hyde Park?

Bocelli will be headlining BST on Friday July 5.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

The gates open at 2pm, and the last entry is at 8.30pm.

What time will Andrea Bocelli come on stage?

Bocelli’s set is expected to start at 8pm and finish at around 10pm.

Who is supporting Andrea Bocelli at BST Hyde Park?

Here’s the full line-up for July 5, across all stages:

The Great Oak Stage

5.10pm - 5.50 pm: Matteo Bocelli

6.30pm - 7.20pm: Katherine Jenkins

8pm - 10 pm: Andrea Bocelli

The Rainbow Stage

3.40pm - 4.10pm: Cuca Roseta

4.40pm - 5.10pm: Billy Lockett

5.50pm - 6.30pm: Jamie Duffy

The Birdcage Stage

3.40pm - 4.10pm: Ayanna Witter-Johnson

4.40pm - 5.10pm: Olivia Belli

5.50pm - 6.30pm: Dardust

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.40pm - 4.10 pm: The Live Carnival

4.40pm - 5.10pm: The Live Carnival

5.50pm - 6.25pm: The Cuban Brothers

7.20pm - 7.55pm: The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, though there’s now low availability, so you better get on it. At time of writing, some ‘general admission’, ‘primary entry’ and ‘ground level reserved seating’ packages are still available. Head to the BST website to purchase yours.

What is the setlist?

Based on his June 8 performance at BJK Tüpraş Stadyumu in Türkiye, we can expect Bocelli’s setlist to look a little something like this, according to Setlist.fm:

La donna è mobile

Di quella pira

O mio babbino caro

Si, fui soldato

Figaro

Czardas

O soave fanciulla

Libiamo ne' lieti calici

Funiculì, funiculà

Mamma

‘O surdato ‘nnammurato

Cinema Paradiso

Amapola

En Aranjuez con tu amor

Granada

Shallow

Vivo per lei

Canto della terra

Encore:

‘O sole mio

Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò)

Nessun dorma

What will the weather be like?

Bad news – this lacklustre July we’ve been having shows no signs of subsiding, not even for old Andrea. According to the forecast for Friday, temperatures won’t teeter above 19C and there’ll be heavy rainfall throughout the day. The chance of rain is a consistent 50 percent from 1pm until 11pm, peaking at 80 percent around 8pm.

Check the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office website here.

