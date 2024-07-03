Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

BST Hyde Park, one of London’s biggest and best annual feasts of live music, kicked off its 2024 edition last weekend with some huge performances. SZA opened on the Saturday (then headlined Glastonbury the day after), while Nashville rockers Kings of Leon led the bill on Sunday.

Next up on BST’s legendary Great Oak Stage is one of the most popular country artists in the world right now: Morgan Wallen. Wallen is kicking off BST’s second weekend, which will eventually see Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain play.

This show will mark Wallen’s second time in London in the last 12 months, having played the O2 Arena last December. Here’s what you need to know about his BST headline slot, from doors and stage timings to ticket availability.

When is Morgan Wallen playing BST Hyde Park?

Wallen’s BST headline show is on July 4 2024.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

Gates open at 2pm, and last entry is at 8.30pm.

What time will Morgan Wallen come on stage?

Wallen’s set is expected to start at 8.20pm.

Who is supporting Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park?

Here’s the full supporting line-up, with stage splits.

The Great Oak Stage

3.40pm - 4.10pm - Ella Langley

4.50pm - 5.35pm - Ernest

6.20pm - 7.20pm - Riley Green

8.20pm - 10.20pm - Morgan Wallen

The Rainbow Stage

3.10pm - 3.40pm - Zandi Holup

4.10pm - 4.45pm - Alexandra Kay

5.35pm - 6.20pm - Alana Springsteen

The Birdcage Stage

3.10pm - 3.40pm - Evan Bartels

4.10pm - 4.45pm - Halfway Kid

5.35pm - 6.20pm - Abbie Mac

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.20pm - 3.40pm - The Live Carnival

4.10pm - 4.50pm - The Live Carnival

5.35pm - 6.15pm - The Cuban Brothers

7.20pm - 8.15pm - The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are still available – but not many. A limited number of ‘primary entry’ tickets are still available, plus ‘gold circle’ and ‘viewing platform’ packages. You can buy tickets on the BST website here.

What is the setlist?

For an idea of the songs Wallen will play at BST, this was his setlist in Denver last week (according to Setlist.fm).

Ain’t That Some I Wrote the Book One Thing at a Time Everything I Love You Proof ’98 Braves 7 Summers Sunrise I Had Some Help (Post Malone cover) Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover) Lies Lies Lies Sand in My Boots Up Down Cowgirls Chasin’ You Man Made a Bar Heartless Wasted on You This Bar More Than My Hometown Whiskey Glasses Thinkin’ Bout Me Last Night The Way I Talk

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, the weather’s actually set to be alright! The day will kick off with temperatures of around 21C and drop to 15C by 11pm, while there’s apparently less than five percent chance of rain.

Check the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office website here.

