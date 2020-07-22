Andrew Scott is performing new play ‘Three Kings’ from an empty Old Vic – and tickets are on sale today

Is it just us, or has it been non-stop Scott in lockdown?

We may not have seen much of our close friends and family these past few months, but curiously, we’ve seen an awful lot of Andrew Scott. He has become a bit of a lockdown mascot. First, the devastating monologue from his one-man show, ‘Sea Wall’ was released to stream for free on YouTube. Then, in a mighty crossing of the zeitgeists, he teamed up with Connell and Marianne from ‘Normal People’ to reprise his role as The Hot Priest for Ireland’s Comic Relief.

Now our lockdown king is at it again, offering more entertainment by starring in ‘Three Kings’, a new play written for him by Stephen Beresford to be live-streamed direct from The Old Vic. Scott will be performing to an empty auditorium for a short run of five shows as part of the Old Vic: In Camera series developed to boost the theatre’s income while the box office remains closed.

‘Three Kings’ is part comedy, part tragedy, a story of ‘fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships’. Its director, Matthew Warchus, said, ‘I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the Old Vic: In Camera series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it. Their generous support of The Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated’.

The production will be streamed from July 29 to August 1, with ticket prices ranging from £10 to £40. You only need one ticket to watch the play, so if you’re planning a viewing party, you can all chip in – don’t be tight (and throw a donation The Old Vic’s way if you can). On August 1, after the final performance of the run, the theatre will be streaming an ‘in conversation’ between Scott and Dermot O’Leary.

Tickets are on sale now, so act fast before they’re all snagged by the ‘Fleabag’ super-fans.

Find out more here.

Want to stream a great play for free? The last of the NT at Home series, ‘Amadeus’, is available until Thursday at 7pm.

