Watch Andrew Scott in one-man show ‘Sea Wall’ streaming for free this week

The Hot Priest is definitely the answer to any and all of your lockdown prayers. Especially when Andrew Scott (the clergyman so-called by insatiable ‘Fleabag’ audiences around the world) is being served up in a one-man show. You’ll be getting his undivided attention in ‘Sea Wall’, as it comes to YouTube for free for a whole week of streaming.

Scott first starred in ‘Sea Wall’ in 2012, when it was shown at the Bush Theatre. It was written for the actor by Simon Stephens, the playwright behind the National Theatre’s smash-hit adaptation of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’. This devastating one-man piece was revived in 2018 as part of The Old Vic’s two-hundredth birthday celebrations, with Scott back in the role of Alex, a man coming to terms with loss. This filmed version isn’t on the stage, but it still stars Scott and is directed by Stephens and the play’s original director, Andrew Porter.

It’s a poignant play for our current times. But it’s even more fitting for those finding themselves more busy than ever or for those struggling with their attention span during lockdown – ‘Sea Wall’ has a running time of just over 30 minutes. Can we get an ‘amen’?

‘Sea Wall’ is streaming on YouTube until Monday May 18.

