Andy Serkis fan? There’s a free exhibition of his photography in London this week

Not only is Andy Serkis a major Hollywood player, but he has more exciting family holidays than us. The actor-filmmaker recently trekked to Everest base camp with the rest of the Serkis clan – including his wife Lorraine Ashbourne and sons Louis and Sonny – to raise money for a good cause (Best Beginnings, a charity to help parents give their kids the best start in life), and he took some pretty spectacular holiday snaps along the way.



The exhibition is called ‘Because It’s There’ – a famous quote by Everest climber George Mallory explaining why anyone risks their life scaling mountains – and it majors on portraits of the sherpas the Londoner encountered on the trek. ‘This exhibition in some small way seeks to salute their bravery, tenacity, and humour,’ Serkis says.



The photographs will be on display this week at the Leica Gallery in Mayfair. If you’re in the area, or just fancy helping a good cause, you can have a browse anytime between Wednesday July 10 and Saturday July 13. It’s open during the gallery’s regular hours: 10am-7pm Wednesday-Friday, and 10am-6pm on Saturday. Best of all, it’s free.



