Angel delight! Dessert pop-up Whisk is back – in north London this time

Whether you have a sweet tooth or your taste buds have deserted you, it’s good news that Whisk will be back on the London dining scene. After a successful pop-up in Bethnal Green last year, it’s going to be in Islington from May 14, catering for those who like to go large with their last course.

Top pastry chef Simon Jenkins and dessert-loving entrepreneur Randon Burns have created a fantastic three-course menu for the 2019 Whisk, featuring popular staple ‘avocado and white chocolate mousse, torched sweetcorn, chai chilli dressing, caramel cocoa nibs’ as well as a new seasonal surprise of ‘roasted rhubarb, vanilla crumble, deep-fried ginger, custard espuma and lemon verbena ice cream’.

Their aim is to ‘redefine dessert’ and the menu will change over the course of the pop-up to incorporate Britain’s seasonal produce. Go on, treat yo self.

Whisk is at Islington’s Angel Central shopping centre from Tue May 14 to August 3, Tue-Sat 5pm-11pm.

