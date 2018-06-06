London’s best late-night ice-cream spots

Nights out on Clapham High Street often appear to end in scenes resembling the last days of Rome. If ‘La Dolce Vita’ is more your style, pull up a chair at Nardulli’s after last orders, or get a cup of their authentic gelato for the journey home. If you’re not up for eating something cold, a couple of scoops of Nutella on top of one of their homemade waffles will soak up the evening’s excesses nicely.

Last orders: 11pm, Fri & Sat