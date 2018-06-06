London’s best late-night ice-cream spots
Swap your kebab for a cone, and get in line at one of the capital’s early-hours ice-cream parlours
There’s no better way to end an evening out than with an ice cream. And with London’s night tube service, you’ve got even more time to sample the very best cold stuff the capital has to offer, from cones to cups and sandwiches. Here’s our pick of London's best late-night ice cream spots – make a pitstop on your way home.
Brasserie Zédel
Venue says: “Dine with us and enjoy live music! Our swinging house bands play six nights a week from 9.30pm (9pm on Sundays).”
Brasserie Zédel’s huge subterranean dining room stays buzzy right up until it closes at midnight, and there is a serviceable selection of ice cream and sorbet available from the ice cream cabinet. If you’re feeling like you want something a little extra (read: boozy), order a scoop of sorbet and ask your server to top it with champagne.
Last orders: midnight, Mon-Sat
Duck & Waffle
A cut above the rest – literally. The Heron Tower’s fortieth floor restaurant is open 24 hours a day, and serves the sweet stuff in considerable style. There are usually at least two frozen options on the late-night menu (served from 11.30pm until 5am). Try the caramelised banana waffle with vanilla ice cream and peanut crunch.
Last orders: Open 24 hours a day
Gelupo
Jacob Kenedy’s Archer Street parlour was one of Soho’s first pavement eateries when it opened in 2010, and licking a cone on the bench outside still feels pleasingly continental. The mint stracciatella is always a winner – or a cup of the tiramisu will perk you up nicely. It’s crazy popular though, so do expect to queue.
Last orders: Midnight, Fri & Sat
Foubert's
Run by Mr Foubert since 1978, this ice cream shop is a bit of a Chiswick institution. It has oodles of old-school Italian charm and sticks with classic flavours, such as pistachio, vanilla and coffee. All are house-made and best eaten inside in a booth.
Last orders: 11pm, Mon-Sat
Four Winters
Venue says: “Four Winters is a new-generation ice cream maker that harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create customisable made-to-order ice cream.”
Like your ice cream a little smoother? Head to Four Winters, where the friendly crew freeze it all to order using blasts of liquid nitrogen. The flavours change constantly, but look out for vegan coconut, or a birthday cake option that’s topped with sprinkles. We like the south Ken branch, but there’s one in Soho, too.
Last orders: Midnight, Fri & Sat
La Gelatiera
Come chucking-out time, this bustling little parlour just off St Martin’s Lane makes a perfect pit-stop before you need to brave the night bus. La Gelatiera’s flavours are quirky: try their vegan extra-dark chocolate with chilli, or the earthy porcini mushroom with creamy chocolate. Inevitably, someone will dare you to order the blue cheese one. Go for it.
Last orders: Midnight, Fri & Sat
Lardo Bebè
You’ve just had a fabulously photogenic dinner at some Hackney hotspot, but don’t much fancy the inevitable riff on ‘blobs of something moussey with crumbly bits’ for dessert. What to do? Ask for the bill, then hot-foot it over to Lardo Bebè. The little sibling of beloved pizzeria Lardo serves superb homemade gelati – and brown sugar goes nicely with a nightcap.
Last orders: 11pm, Mon-Sun
Lick
It may have smartened up its act (well, relatively) in recent years, but there has always been something magical about Soho as Saturday night turns into Sunday morning. Equip yourself with a cup of gelato from this grab-and-go joint at the top of Greek Street and head off for an early-hours stroll – or take a seat in the window and watch the world go by.
Last orders: 12.30am, Fri & Sat
Nardulli
Nights out on Clapham High Street often appear to end in scenes resembling the last days of Rome. If ‘La Dolce Vita’ is more your style, pull up a chair at Nardulli’s after last orders, or get a cup of their authentic gelato for the journey home. If you’re not up for eating something cold, a couple of scoops of Nutella on top of one of their homemade waffles will soak up the evening’s excesses nicely.
Last orders: 11pm, Fri & Sat
Ruby Violet
A twinkling refuge from the commotion of nearby Camden, Ruby Violet in Tufnell Park has comfy vintage chairs and flavours that feel like a great big hug – think banoffee, crispy double chocolate and raspberry ripple (flavours change often of course). Their two outposts (there’s another in King’s Cross) are open until 10pm, too, if you fancy a triple-decker cone on your way home.
Last orders: 10pm, Tue-Sun
