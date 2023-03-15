London
Anna Calvi in concert
Photograph: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Anna Calvi, Olivia Colman and Omid Djalili are starring in a massive Turkey and Syria fundraising gig

London’s finest are assembling for a one-off gig in aid of earthquake relief

Written by
Alice Saville
A month after the devastating earthquake, life is anything but back to normal in Turkey and Syria. People are still searching hospitals and cemeteries for their missing family members, tens of thousands of people are dead, and millions more have been left homeless. The World Health Organisation has said that 26 million people in the region are currently in need of assistance. 

Its almost impossible to grasp the scale of the crisis, but there are still things you can do to help. And probably the most enjoyable step you can take is to grab a ticket to a gigantic fundraiser in the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday April 15, from 6.30pm: get involved and you’ll be treated to a stellar line-up of acts from the worlds of music, acting and comedy.

Marcus Mumford, Dermot Kennedy, Hozier, James Bay, Anna Calvi and Nilüfer Yanya are all playing live music sets. There’ll also be a live performance by the Solidarity Ensemble, formed of Turkish, Kurdish and Alevi musicians from Turkey and Syria. Actors Olivia Colman and Gubu Mbatha-Raw are on the line-up, as is comedian Omid Djalili. The night will be hosted by Jumoké Fashola and Halit Ergenç, and all funds raised will go to War Child and The Turkey Mozaik Foundation.

When asked why she wanted to get involved, Olivia Colman said, ‘Why would I NOT take part? If it was my family, people I knew and loved, I would hope people would do what they could to help me. I don’t know how anyone could read about another human’s suffering and not want to do something.’

You heard the Queen (or someone who’s played her, anyway). Time to get on board! Ticket prices start at £45, with a mix of standing and seated spots available for this massive gig. Online tickets go on sale on Friday March 17 at 10am, and they're bound to sell fast, so put a note in your calendar and show up for Syria and Turkey.

