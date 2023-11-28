London
Anne-Marie, performing live
Photograph: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com

Anne-Marie at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

The pop superstar plays Greenwich this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Hot on the heels of a tiny, intimate show at the O2 Blueroom and the release of her third studio album ‘Unhealthy’, global pop superstar Anne-Marie returns to London for a massive show at the O2 Arena this week. The Essex-born songwriter (and previous Time Out cover star) is heading to Greenwich for one of her biggest shows of the year.

Anne-Marie’s ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ kicked off in Amsterdam earlier this month and has seen her play dates in Paris, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester and more. This’ll be the final leg of this bit of the tour, before it continues next summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from doors and timings to the setlist. 

When is Anne-Marie playing at London’s O2 Arena?

She’ll play on Wednesday, November 29. 

What time will Anne-Marie come on stage?

This hasn’t been confirmed. However, from previous shows on the tour, we can expect Anne-Marie to take to the stage at about 9pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

This was the setlist at Anne-Marie’s Manchester show last weekend, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Alarm
  2. SAD B!TCH
  3. TRAINWRECK
  4. CUCKOO
  5. Birthday
  6. Perfect to Me
  7. YOU & I
  8. 2002
  9. OBSESSED
  10. UNHEALTHY
  11. Ciao Adios
  12. Rockabye (Clean Bandit cover)
  13. Our Song
  14. KILLS ME TO LOVE YOU
  15. NEVER LOVED ANYONE BEFORE
  16. GRUDGE
  17. FRIENDS
  18. Don't Play
  19. Baby Don't Hurt Me
  20. Psycho

Who is supporting Anne-Marie at the O2?

Support comes from Evissimax and American pop artist Leah Kate.

What time will Anne-Marie’s show finish? 

Expect the gig to wrap up by 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still tickets available, with the cheapest options starting at £33. Find out more on AXS here.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. Larger bags must be left in a baggage storage facility with a £10 cost.

Did you see that Skepta is launching his own London music festival in 2024?

Plus: Vault Festival has been saved and will return next year.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

