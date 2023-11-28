Anne-Marie at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

Hot on the heels of a tiny, intimate show at the O2 Blueroom and the release of her third studio album ‘Unhealthy’, global pop superstar Anne-Marie returns to London for a massive show at the O2 Arena this week. The Essex-born songwriter (and previous Time Out cover star) is heading to Greenwich for one of her biggest shows of the year.

Anne-Marie’s ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ kicked off in Amsterdam earlier this month and has seen her play dates in Paris, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester and more. This’ll be the final leg of this bit of the tour, before it continues next summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from doors and timings to the setlist.

When is Anne-Marie playing at London’s O2 Arena?

She’ll play on Wednesday, November 29.

What time will Anne-Marie come on stage?

This hasn’t been confirmed. However, from previous shows on the tour, we can expect Anne-Marie to take to the stage at about 9pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

This was the setlist at Anne-Marie’s Manchester show last weekend, according to Setlist.fm.

Alarm SAD B!TCH TRAINWRECK CUCKOO Birthday Perfect to Me YOU & I 2002 OBSESSED UNHEALTHY Ciao Adios Rockabye (Clean Bandit cover) Our Song KILLS ME TO LOVE YOU NEVER LOVED ANYONE BEFORE GRUDGE FRIENDS Don't Play Baby Don't Hurt Me Psycho

Who is supporting Anne-Marie at the O2?

Support comes from Evissimax and American pop artist Leah Kate.

What time will Anne-Marie’s show finish?

Expect the gig to wrap up by 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still tickets available, with the cheapest options starting at £33. Find out more on AXS here.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. Larger bags must be left in a baggage storage facility with a £10 cost.

