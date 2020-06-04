Another drive-in cinema is pulling into London this summer

It's the fourth one announced in the capital

The number one purchase every London movie buff wants to make in 2020? A car, probably. Because it seems that this is the year of the drive-in cinema.

That’s right: thanks to social-distancing measures meaning proper cinemas are no-gos, we’ve seen a string of drive-in screens launch in London over the past few months. First, it was @TheDriveIn popping up in 12 cities across the UK. Then we revealed that outdoor-cinema organisers Luna Cinema would be launching the Luna Drive-In in spaces across the city. And there was also The Drive In, scheduled to launch on July 4 at Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield. Now there’s a new one on the cards – Sunset Cinema at Twyford Avenue Sports Ground in Acton, opening in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunset Cinema Drive-In (@driveinsunsetcinema) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:32am PDT

There, you’ll be able to watch films in your car, with the movie shown on a big screen and the sound pumped through your radio. The line-up? Think modern classics like ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Grease’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘The Lion King’ (the animated original, don’t worry), ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Joker’.

All cars will be parked two metres apart, tickets will be scanned through car windows and an all-American menu of Dirty Bones burgers, popcorn, shakes and cocktails will be served to you in your vehicle.

Tickets cost £30 for the parking space plus £10 for each person in the car.

Sunset Cinema, July 4-19. Twyford Avenue Sports Ground, Acton.

Watch dozens of movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood for free on iPlayer.

When will London’s cinemas reopen? We tried to find out.

Share the story