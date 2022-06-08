Another* tube strike is planned for Tuesday June 21

Hi London, bad news. In what has now become an all-too-familiar headline, there’s going to be yet another tube strike, this time on Tuesday June 21. More than 10,000 London Underground workers are expected to walk out, causing huge disruption across the entire network.

This latest industrial action follows the threat from the RMT union to disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebration in the capital, before they backtracked (infrastructural gag) and rearranged the strike for the Monday following the bank holiday.

Here’s the lowdown:

What’s this strike over?

There is an ongoing dispute between the RMT union, which represents most Tube staff, and TfL. The core issues are TfL’s proposal to lose hundreds of jobs at stations on the network and review its pension scheme.

Which tube lines will be affected?

Probably most, if not all, of them. The last walkout of 4,000 Underground staff brought the network to a halt, and this one is going to be more than twice as big.

What are the alternatives?

Well, not trains. There are even bigger train strikes (also called by the RMT) on June 21, 23 and 25, which will see most rail services in and out of the capital cancelled. So, buses, bikes and your feet. The former two were pretty hellish last time, so… it’s shank’s pony or shank’s WFH.

How likely is it that the strike will be called off before June 21?

Hard to say. The Jubilee weekend strike didn’t go ahead, but the one on Monday June 6 did, pretty comprehensively too, so in all likelihood, you should definitely make other arrangements for June 21. If you can, of course. The RMT has received a good deal of criticism for the fact that its ongoing strikes actually disproportionately affect blue-collar London workers with no option to work from home.

We’ll keep you posted.

