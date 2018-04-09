Arctic Monkeys announce UK tour including London shows

Arctic Monkeys are playing a host of European festival dates this summer, so fans have been wondering for months when they might add some UK shows to their itinerary. Then last week, Alex Turner and co. announced they'd be dropping a new album called 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' on May 11, getting our hopes up even higher. Surely they'd be playing over here soooooon?

So, it's a pleasure to report that the Sheffield four-piece have just confirmed a UK tour for September. They'll swing by the capital on September 9 and 10 for a pair of massive arena shows at The O2. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am, so make sure you're at your desk early that morning because the competition for decent seats will be fierce.

Will the stage be decked out to resemble a casino? Will Alex Turner rock a look best described as 'sexy bellboy'? And will they play the track from the new album that's actually called 'The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip'? We don't know yet, but let's hope it's a 'yes' to all three.

Score tickets for the Arctic Monkey's show here.