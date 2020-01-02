Are these the most tranquil places in London?

You’re probably feeling a bit delicate today. You’ve been forcibly removed from your fleece-lined pyjamas, your well-worn spot on the sofa and your rapidly diminishing stash of festive snacks. You might even be at work, where the lights aren’t remotely soft or twinkly and there’s no bi-hourly cheeseboard or bottle of Baileys to glug into your coffee. And you had to commute. On the tube. With other people! So far, we’re not so into 2020.

This list might help us ease into the new year, though. Tranquil City, an organisation which explores tranquillity and wellbeing in urban environments, has unveiled a list of the top ten tranquil places in London, pulled together with the help of an environmental psychologist and experts in acoustics, air quality and urban planning.

Woodberry Wetlands in Stoke Newington tops the Tranquil City Index, followed by ruined City church St Dunstan in the East and canalside community space Cody Dock.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Beckenham Place Park, Postman’s Park and the Red Cross Garden are next, while Myatt’s Fields Park, Southmere Lake in Thamesmead, Hammersmith Park Japanese Garden and the Paddington Arm of the Grand Union Canal make up the rest of the top ten.

Proof that the city doesn’t have to feel like an assault on your post-Christmas senses.

Tranquil London’s full full index maps the entire city by how tranquil it is, and is designed to help transport and fitness apps recommended healthier places and routes in London.

