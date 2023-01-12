London
Arsenal new artworks
Photograph: Courtesy of Arsenal FC

Arsenal has unveiled the artwork for the outside of Emirates Stadium

The eight works were a collab between Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller, Reuben Dangoor and David Rudnick

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Arsenal FC has revealed eight epic new artworks for the outside of its new and improved Emirates Stadium

The Gooners collaborated with Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller, acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor (the painter behind the iconic portraits of grime MCs as British nobility) and graphic designer David Rudnick on the new adornments for the stadium. The three worked with 100 Arsenal supporters in a series of workshops to come up with the concept behind the works. Former players like Kelly Smith and the family of Geordie Armstrong also helped bring the ideas to life. 

The eight different works, each covering a different theme, commemorate the club’s heritage, culture and community. Among the pieces are a painting celebrating Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League win in 2007 and the men’s Premier League season of 2003-04, and a tapestry pieced together from more than 180 handmade fan banners from all over the world. 

new arsenal artwork
Photograph: Courtesy of Arsenal FC
new arsenal artwork
Photograph: Courtesy of Arsenal FC

Arsenal CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, said: ‘We started with a blank canvas with the hope of capturing and expressing our rich history, our values of community and progress and reflect what Arsenal stands for in 2023 and beyond.

‘The project has brought together our supporters, community, legends and staff as one. It’s a real celebration of the Arsenal community, designed for and by the Arsenal family.’

The installation of the works begins today (January 12). Before they’re put up on the stadium, fans can preview the artwork at an exhibition at Candid Arts Trust on January 12 and 13 between 10am and 4pm. 

Candid Arts Trust, 3-5 Torrens St, EC1V 1NQ. Jan 12-13, 10am-4pm. 

