Art Night – London’s best all night art festival – is back this Friday, and this time, it’s nationwide

For the past few years (except last year, but let’s ignore that), Art Night has been one of the highlights of the summer art calendar. This itinerant late night festival has taken over whole swathes of Walthamstow, Nine Elms, the Strand and east London, installing amazing, one-off installations in hidden spaces and tucked away art galleries.

This year, they’re doing things differently. Art Night 2021 is taking place not just in London, but around the country and online too. Locally, we’ve got a new series of searingly critical Guerrilla Girls billboards going up in two London locations, and publishing collective OOMK distributing a free newspaper filled with politically inclined art writing in various parts of London. The rest of the programme - including brilliant artists like Adham Faramawy and Alberta Whittle - is happening in places including Abergavenny, the Isle of Skye and Cambridge, with other works premiering on the Art Night website.



It’s not the late night art party we’ve all grown to love so much, but it’s something new and different, and it's helping to take the focus off London for a bit. And hey, at last we get the Guerrilla Girls right?



Art Night launches on Friday June 18. More information here.

