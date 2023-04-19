London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Asda delivery van
Photograph: Shutterstock

Asda has launched a self-driving car delivery service

The future is here

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

First they brought us staffless supermarkets, now they're bringing us driverless big shop deliveries. If you live in west London you could get your Asda shop delivered in a driver-free car. The Royal Park superstore is trialling food deliveries to 72,000 households in self-driving vans, but a staff member and safety driver will still be present in each vehicle to make sure everything runs smoothly.

The year-long trial by Asda in partnership with automated vehicle company Wayve is thought to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.  

Staff will still be there to unload the shopping at the customer's door, but they will be transported 'from store to the door' in the self-driving vehicle. 

You might be thinking, what's the point in all this if a Wayve driver has to be present for safety anyway? Well, the trial will help in the development and learnings around automated vehicle technology, potentially paving the way for deliveries totally sans drivers in the future. 

Simon Gregg, senior vice president of eCommerce at Asda, said: ‘We believe autonomous technology is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of delivery, not only at our Park Royal store but throughout our nationwide operation.

‘Through our partnership with Wayve, we are trialling this technology to understand how it can assist our busy store operations.’

Wayve's driverless vehicle technology uses machine learning that allows its AI software to learn to drive in any environment, including places where vehicles have not been before. The company says the system constantly monitors the road, identifying potential hazards so that it makes 'the safest decisions possible'.

According to Alex Kendall, co-founder and chief executive at Wayve, the firm first ‘started developing its AV technology over five years ago’.

'Trials like this one accelerate our road to deployment. They provide the learnings required to bring the benefits of AV technology to customers sooner,' he said. 

Greggs gears up for a fight over the Leicester Square sausage roll ban.

Adeel Akhtar: ‘I don’t know if there’s a market for a tiny Asian superhero.’

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.